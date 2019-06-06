Larry Miller was an integral part of Dean Smith building UNC into a nationally prominent program.

He was a two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1967 and 1968 and two-time All-America in those same seasons. He was one of the keys in the Tar Heels reaching the Final Four in both seasons. In 1968, they made it to the national championship game but lost to UCLA in Los Angeles.

Miller also won the ACC Tournament MVP in 1967 and 1968, was the 1968 ACC Male Athlete of the Year, and his jersey No. 44 is honored in the Smith Center. He has the fifth highest career scoring average at Carolina at 21.8 points per game, owns UNC mark for scoring in double figures in 64 consecutive games, averaged a double-double (20.9 points, 10.3 rebounds) as a sophomore, and is 16th all-time with 834 career rebounds.

He’s the only UNC player to ever win two ACC Player of the Year and to ACC Tournament MVP awards. But he almost didn’t go to Carolina.

Miller was heavily recruited by Duke and wanted to go there, but he also wanted to play for Smith at UNC. Fate, however, led him to Chapel Hill.

“He was the big breakthrough,” Smith said in a 2007 interview with The Stacks Reader. “By the time he was ready to sign, Duke had a class of six committed. And Larry said, ‘Gosh, I won’t get any playing time on the freshman team if I go there.’”