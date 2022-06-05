Hubert Davis made it clear during his introductory press conference on April 6 of last year that his team was going to shoot three-pointers.

He wanted to use more of a spread offense utilizing a stretch four capable of knocking down perimeter shots, which would free up the guards and wings for drives to the lane, but also avail them to more threes after kickouts by drivers and bigs getting entry passes. North Carolina was going to somewhat change.

And the Tar Heels did, to a degree.

The staple of dominating the glass remained, and the Heels ran quite a few familiar offensive sets, when they actually ran sets. Getting more open threes than the previous season, however, and making it an enormous consistent part of their offensive intent was a huge part of Davis’ mission.