Perimeter Woes Afflict Tar Heels in Loss to Crimson Tide

CHAPEL HILL - With 14:03 remaining in the first half of North Carolina’s 94-79 loss to Alabama on Wednesday night, Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson connected on a 3-point attempt to trim the Crimson Tide lead to one at 13-12.

It marked the Tar Heels’ second made three of the game, but preceded a back-breaking drought from beyond the arc, one that was bookended by another Jackson make over a half of basketball later in a 94-79 UNC loss, moving its losing streak to three games.

Over that 26-minute span of gametime, UNC missed 16 consecutive 3-point attempts, as six different Tar Heels failed to convert a shot from deep.

With exactly eight minutes to go in the contest, Jackson ended the dry spell with one of his three made threes.

He was the lone North Carolina player to convert multiple perimeter shots on the evening, as the Tar Heels finished a combined 5-for-28.

“I could probably say that some of our threes weren’t the threes that we wanted,” said Jackson. “I think we just missed shots, man.”

In reality, the affliction from beyond the arc may be worse than the numbers indicate. UNC made two of its last three shots from long range, turning a 3-for-25 performance into 5-for-28 with the final result already determined.

UNC attempted 13 threes in the first half, making two in the opening 20 minutes. It bested that number by just one in the second half on two more attempts.

UNC’s 17.9% outing against the Crimson Tide was its worst shooting performance from three since February 13, 2023, when the Tar Heels shot just 2-for-23 (8.7%) in a win over Notre Dame.

It marked the first time this season that North Carolina shot under 30 percent from three, as its starting five combined to shoot 2-for-21 from distance and its starting backcourt just 2-for-17.