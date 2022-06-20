Pete Nance Officially Joins North Carolina Program

Pete Nance, a 6-10 forward and graduate of Northwestern University, is transferring to the University of North Carolina, where he will have one season of eligibility.

Nance earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season, when he led the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding, three-point percentage and blocks. The Akron, Ohio, native averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds, made 42 of 93 three-pointers (.452), had 81 assists to only 44 turnovers and blocked 34 shots. He shot nearly 50 percent from the floor as a senior, making 166 of 344 field goal attempts (.497). He was one of only two players in the Big Ten to average 14 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists, and scored in double figures in 26 of 30 contests.

"I'm extremely excited to join the team at UNC, compete on the biggest stage and compete for a national championship," says Nance. "The opportunity to join such an accomplished program with the North Carolina family backing is one I couldn't pass up. I want to thank Northwestern for the past four years and for such an awesome experience. I made so many memories and relationships that will last a lifetime."

Nance became the 38th Wildcat to score 1,000 career points when he hit the milestone with a 19-point effort on Senior Night against Minnesota. He totaled 1,025 points, 578 rebounds, 106 three-pointers (.356), 188 assists and 88 blocks in 107 games for Northwestern.

He scored in double figures 54 times, including a career-high 28 points vs. Maryland as a senior, one of eight career games in which he scored 20 or more points. He made 10 of 19 shots from the floor vs. the Terrapins and tied his career with 14 rebounds. It was one of his nine career double-doubles.

"To complete our roster, we needed a big-time experienced player who could contribute right away," says head coach Hubert Davis. "We found that player in Pete Nance. His character and proven ability, experience and leadership are the perfect fit to our team, program and community. I'm so thankful I will have the opportunity to coach Pete this upcoming season."

His father, Larry Nance, played for Clemson from 1977-81 and was a 13-year NBA veteran. His brother, Larry Jr., played at Wyoming from 2011-15 and was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. The 2021-22 season was his seventh in the NBA; he is a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.