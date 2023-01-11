CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Pete Nance took a few minutes during halftime Tuesday night to offer a teaching lesson to teammate Jalen Washington.

It was really all Nance could do to help North Carolina in its quest to upset No. 13 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena because he was sidelined for the second consecutive game dealing with a lower back issue.

With Armando Bacot leaving the game 78 second in and not returning, Washington was UNC’s main big man, and gave the team a lift scoring 12 of his 13 points in the first half. When the Tar Heels came out for warmups before the start of the second half, Nance spent about five minutes talking with Washington and showing him some pointers.

“Just some stuff on both sides of the ball, just trying to help him out,” Nance said in the locker room following Carolina 65-58 loss. “He was playing so well and I was trying to give him some things I’ve experienced, and older guys early on my career had taught me.”

Nance, who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds, doesn’t mind offering teammates advice, but he’d rather get back onto the court in his role as the Tar Heels’ starting forward, but when that will happen is anyone’s guess right now.

The 6-foot-11 transfer from Northwestern suffered the injury in the first half of a loss at Pittsburgh on December 30. He tried playing versus Wake Forest the following week, but left the game with 18:12 left before halftime, and hasn’t played since.