CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina hasn’t been physical enough to win a bloodbath this season, as was revealed once again in the Tar Heels’ upset loss at home to Georgia Tech last Saturday night. And, their level of physicality isn’t satisfying their Hall of Fame coach. Not in the least bit. So, the question was posed to Brown during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center: Is your team where it needs to be physically on both sides of the line of scrimmage? “We didn’t play good on Saturday on offense, we played pretty good up front on defense,” Brown replied. “But we’re not running the ball consistently well. Three of the six sacks were the offensive line, three of them were somebody else. But it doesn’t matter, somebody else has to block them, too. “So, no.” UNC is 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC Coastal Division, which it will represent in the league’s title game versus Clemson on December 3. The Tar Heels win games for many reasons, but they have lost twice because they weren’t nearly as physical as the Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame. And they’ve been in barn burners versus sub-par teams because of their carnal shortcomings.

UNC Coach Mack Brown has seen more of this from his defense of late, but is asking for more. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Perhaps no place on a football field this plays out on both sides of the ball more than in the red zone, and Carolina’s numbers are trending in the wrong direction there. Defensively, UNC’s last four opponents have combined for 13 times inside Carolina’s 20-yard-line, and 12 times have scored touchdowns. “I can’t figure that out,” Brown said about the scores of touchdowns his team is allowing in the red zone. Following the win at Virginia, UNC’s offense was ranked No. 23 in red zone efficiency. It was usually scoring touchdowns as it approached goal lines. That hasn’t been the case of late, especially versus Georgia Tech. Through the first nine contests, Carolina had been in the red zone 41 times scoring on 37 occasions. In the last two games, UNC has six touchdowns in 13 trips. Remarkably, the Tar Heels have plummeted to No. 73 nationally in red zone efficiency in just two games. “The one area you can’t hide not being physical is in the red zone,” offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Monday. It isn’t just running the ball where a team’s brute abilities up front are measured. Pass protection requires plenty of ruggedness, as engagement is likely, and offensive linemen usually meet pass rushers who have gained some forward steam before contact is initiated.

UNC was sacked six times and had just one TD in five redzone trips in its loss to Georgia Tech. (USA Today)