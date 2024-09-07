I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – Toughness travels.

That’s what North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey preaches to the guys on his side of the ball, and that was the injected slogan when the Tar Heels went to Minnesota last week, a game they won 19-17.

“He has emphasized toughness does travel,” starting center Austin Blaske said after practice Tuesday before quoting Lindsey. “‘You brought it with us to Minnesota.’ Sometimes you have to be tough. We had one drive, I think it was (17) plays. We pretty much had the ball the whole third quarter, and that’s toughness traveling.”

The Tar Heels paved the way for a 129-yard game for Omarion Hampton, and did enough to give Noah Burnette close enough to convert four field goals in the game. The Heels also had a 12-play drive in the third quarter and ran 29 plays to the Gophers’ four.

The toughness Lindsey wants, and what the program wants, is to find ways to win game. They want to grind out victories in a manner UNC hasn’t done enough of in recent years.

Carolina has been tough and physical much of the time, but there’s another level that must become a constant for this program to ascend from the 8-9 win range. That’s the mission.

But it isn’t just pounding the ball between the tackles, it’s the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.

“Most physical means both sides of the ball,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “We are stopping the run on defense in an open game against a very physical run-oriented offense.”

Whereas the offensive message got through enough for a win, the same went for the defense.



