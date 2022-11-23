News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-23 09:03:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PK Invitational: 5 Things To Watch For

Top-ranked UNC will play three games in four days in Portland, and here are 5 things to watch for from the Tar Heels.
Top-ranked UNC will play three games in four days in Portland, and here are 5 things to watch for from the Tar Heels. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

After starting the season defeating four programs from the Sun Belt and CAA conferences, No. 1 North Carolina will step up in competition this week in Oregon as the Tar Heels take part in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Carolina is one of eight teams that will battle for a championship Sunday, but the action begins Thursday with UNC taking on the University of Portland. The Heels will play either Villanova or Iowa State on Friday, and Sunday will take on one of Michigan State, UConn, Alabama, or Oregon.

There are no games Saturday.

So, here are 5 Things To Watch For as the 4-0 Tar Heels participate in the PK Invitational:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}