After starting the season defeating four programs from the Sun Belt and CAA conferences, No. 1 North Carolina will step up in competition this week in Oregon as the Tar Heels take part in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Carolina is one of eight teams that will battle for a championship Sunday, but the action begins Thursday with UNC taking on the University of Portland. The Heels will play either Villanova or Iowa State on Friday, and Sunday will take on one of Michigan State, UConn, Alabama, or Oregon.

There are no games Saturday.

So, here are 5 Things To Watch For as the 4-0 Tar Heels participate in the PK Invitational: