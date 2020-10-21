TarHeelIllustrated - Platek On Learning From 14-19, His Game, COVID Effect & More

CHAPEL HLL – North Carolina senior guard Andrew Platek met with the media via zoom Wednesday for the Tar Heels’ annual basketball media day to discuss himself, what he and the team learned from last season, the effects of college hoops in the COVID era, and much more.

A 6-foot-3 native of Guilderland, NY, Platek had the biggest role of his UNC career last season, averaging 18.1 minutes per game. He even had a stretch from January 11 through February 8 when he averaged 35 minutes per contest, but his minutes declined over the final month of the season in part because Christian Keeling started hitting shots and the Tar Heels badly needed scoring.

For the season, Platek averaged 3.9 points converting 36.6 percent of his field goal attempts, including just 13-for-57 (22.8 percent) from 3-point range to go with 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per outing.

*When a team goes 14-19 it better learn something. When a blueblood and perhaps the greatest program in the history of the sport turns in that kind of campaign, the players better hain some valuable knowledge from it. So, what did Platek learn from last season?

"I think we learned what not to be pretty well, seeing that it was probably one of the worst seasons in history,” he said. “I just think we're coming into this year learning from what happened last year and all the mistakes we made and how we can fix the issues that we did have. And I think a lot of it was just not showing up to play, not putting in the proper preparation.

“Most of it was on us. I don't think the coaches are to blame for anything because they're not going out there and putting up points, they're not stopping the ball from going in the hoop. So, this one's on us and I think me and G (Garrison Brooks) are taking this especially hard as senior leaders to try and right the ship and show how it should be done."





*Platek may not be asked to score a ton this season, but he will have a role and likely an important one. So, what does he think that role will be?

"Just somebody to come in and give good minutes, score the ball,” Platek replied. “I think I've really developed my game over this summer especially. I'm a lot more confident. Last year, I honestly had to put the pieces together.

“I think it's there, I think my ability to score the ball is there, it's just being consistent with it and hitting jump shots when they matter and bringing a sense of leadership and somebody who's been there and has done this before to a team full of young guys."





*One of the things Platek says he can do and wants to do more of is help facilitate on offense. He’s certainly a willing glue guy, one who is happy being a part of making sure the ball gets to the right spots. He’s looking to do even more of that in his last go-around.

“I think it’s an undervalued part of my game,” Platek said. “I’ve always been a good passer, but everyone just looked at 3-point shooting and jump shooting s the thing I do really well. But I just think I’m a good basketball player, and I’ve worked on that.

“Being a good shooter helps with being a good passer because people have to be worried about you are at all times, and with the amount we throw it into the post, if people are worried about me on the outside, that opens up our bigs more. And I think that’s a big reason why making the right play is so easy.”





*The effects of COVD-19 on every nook of American life has been considerable, but from a college basketball perspective, how has it affected Platek and his basketball experience?

“I don’t think too much has changed in terms of basketball training,” he said. “Obviously, our practices were a little different in the beginning, but now that we’ve grown accustomed to what we have to do, whether it’s like sanitizing during practice or wearing masks everywhere other than on the court, we’ve gotten used to what COVID has brought to college basketball and this program specifically.

"So I don’t think it’s too big of a change, I think the only change we’re going to really realize is if there are going to eb fans or not.”





*Jacob Turner contributed to this report.



