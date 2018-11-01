CHAPEL HILL – Round two at North Carolina will be different for Andrew Platek for no other reason than he’s settled in with how things work in the basketball program and the level of play in the ACC. Platek learned a ton about his game last year, both the positives and negatives, and he worked tirelessly in the offseason to fix what needed fixing. Now he’s ready to dive into his sophomore season with the Tar Heels. “I know what to expect now,” he said. “I’m used to the pace of play and what coach wants and he’s expecting and I’m used to the people whom I’m going to be going up against – the seven footers, the guards, super-athletic guards that are going to the NBA next year. “I’ve seen it, I’ve played against them and I’m ready to adjust to them.” So what did all of that experience and live education do for Platek? It showed him what elements of his game needed the most work, so he set out over the spring and summer to make the necessary adjustments. Platek says he’s a more well-rounded player as a result.

platek (3) is excited about his improvements. THI

“With the ball in my hands, definitely,” Platek said, referring to what he worked on the most since last March. “I’ve become a little aggressive this year in attacking the cup and using my shot as a way to get to the rim rather than just relying on it as a first option. And creating for my teammates, setting people up, dumping to the post player, driving and kicking to my teammates.” Platek, a 6-3 guard from Guilderland, NY, played in 35 of UNC’s 37 games a year ago, averaging 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per appearance. A strength last season was his defense, something UNC Coach Roy Williams noted several times. But, Platek says he can be better, much better “There were some assignments and rotations that I was not as quick as I needed to be,” he admitted. Thus, one of his points of emphasis over the off season and into preseason practice was to watch senior Kenny Williams display near perfection at this craft, which also combines intense desire, commitment and the ability to see things before they happen. “He’s very good at it, rarely you’ll see him make a mistake,” Platek said about Williams, who plays the same position, shooting guard.

Platek (left) says he's better defensively now than a year ago. THI