CHARLOTTE – Mack Brown the first time, Carl Torbush, John Bunting, Butch Davis, Everett Withers and Larry Fedora all preferred their football teams practice in the afternoons during the season, so that’s what the Tar Heels did for three decades.

But Brown’s second stint at North Carolina is coming with plenty of changes, among them is when the Heels will practice this season.

Say so long to afternoon grinds and late nights studying and say hello to breakfast with the Heels. The team went through a trial run during the spring, which was forced due to some players’ quirky class schedules. It went so well, the team has adopted it full time.

“We went through the entire spring and then we got to a point where we had to make a decision for fall for the academic calendar,” Brown said Thursday at the ACC Kickoff. “Are we going to go early or are we going to keep it like the traditional afternoon?

“So we had the players talk about it for three or four days in their meetings. We pitched them three different possibilities: Afternoon, early morning, or mid-afternoon. They were unanimous that they took the early morning.”

The players ultimately made the choice, sort of putting it to a vote, though the hierarchy in the locker room had plenty of pull.