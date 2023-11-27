CHAPEL HILL – With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, North Carolina’s football team will spend the next week in limbo with respect to what bowl game it will participate and who it will play. But the week will be loaded, otherwise.

Player meetings began Monday, as position coaches, and in some instances head coach Mack Brown, will meet with each Tar Heel by Thursday evening to discuss their standing within the program, possible future playing time, and to get a gauge of what the players are thinking.

“We’ll say, ‘Are you happy,’” Brown said they will ask each player. “And I’ve told (the coaches) to be really honest with them. I think that’s the best way to do it…

“We’ll sit down with every player and say, ‘You’re not playing, here’s the reasons you’re not playing. Here’s the three guys ahead of you, and I don’t see you playing. You can stay, but if you want to play, don’t be mad, but here’s the way I see it.’”

With the transfer portal now a heavy weight to lift at this time of year, and it opening December 4, these meetings are more important than ever. Getting on the same page with players is paramount, even if they plan on looking for a fresh start at another school.

Though one more game remains before the 2023 campaign is put to rest, the beginning of the 2024 season actually commences this week. The impact of decisions current Tar Heels will make can serious affect next year’s team.

“That’s why we’ve been so honest with our guys and ask them, like we’re honest with our coaches,” Brown said.