CHAPEL HILL – If there is anything positive North Carolina’s players took away from their 45-32 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, it is that they know their head coach has their backs.

Mack Brown’s eruption on the officials and ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for protesting a pass interference call early in the third quarter gave the sellout crowd a jolt, and certainly resonated with the Tar Heels nearly an hour after the final second had ticked off the clock.

“Seeing coach out there fired up for us and defending us was a big moment for the team because we were like, ‘Coach is behind us,’ even though we already knew he was behind us,” junior receiver Josh Downs said. “He showed it again today.”

Setting the scene: With 10:28 left in the third period, Notre Dame was at UNC’s 3-yard-line but opted to go for it on fourth-and-goal. Running back Chris Tyree darted over the middle while being covered by UNC junior linebacker Cedric Gray, who appeared to make a play getting the stop until a flag was thrown.

Brown went ballistic losing his hat and head set in the process.

“The kids were fighting their guts out,” Brown said after the game. “We asked them to be a player-led team. We've asked them to push each other. We've asked them to call on each other. I've seen coaches get in fights on the sideline.