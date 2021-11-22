 TarHeelIllustrated - Players' Monday: Biggers, Gray, Gemmel, Howell, & Downs
football

Players' Monday: Biggers, Gray, Gemmel, Howell, & Downs

Deana King
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - Five Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their upcoming game against the nationally-ranked NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday night.

Here are the full videos of Gio Biggers, Cedric Gray, Jeremiah Gemmel, Sam Howell, and Josh Down.


Gio Biggers, Junior Safety

Cedric Gray, Sophomore LB

Jeremiah Gemmel, Senior LB

Sam Howell, Junior QB

Josh Downs, Sophomore WR

