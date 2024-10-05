Players' Postgame: Tar Heels Lose, 34-24, to Pittsburgh

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using our code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina dropped its third consecutive game Saturday falling at home to Pittsburgh 34-24.

The Tar Heels were tired at 17 at halftime and at 24 heading into the final period, but the Panthers dominated the last 15 minutes in earning the victory.

UNC fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the ACC, as Pitt improved to 5-0 and 1-0.

Here is what UNC QB Jacolby Criswell and CB Alijah Huzzie had to say after the game.