Players Spring Report: Taylor & Gray Talk New D, Vibe & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina linebackers Noah Taylor and Cedric Gray met with the media following the Tar Heels’ second practice of the spring Tuesday morning. Taylor, a graduate transfer from Virginia, and Gray, the team’s leading tackler last season, were asked plenty of questions about the new defense under Gene Chizik, elements of their individual games and roles this spring, the true freshmen on that side of the ball, and more. Here are videos of both interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from both players:

Noah Taylor, Graduate, OLB

*Taylor has been at UNC now for nearly two months, so he’s still getting acclimated to things. But so far so good for former Virginia Cavalier, who registered 169 total tackles, including 28.5 for a loss of yardage, 12,5 of which were sacks, in three seasons on Charlottesville. “I’ve adjusted really well,” he said. “The guys have been really open showing me around, how they do things, what the standard is around here. So, it’s been really good.”

*Taylor isn’t the only veteran player learning a new defense because he’s in a new program. All of the Tar Heels are, as Gene Chizik is installing something quit different from what the Heels ran under previous defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Taylor described what the defense is all about. “We’re going to play like there’s 12 guys on the field. I’ll put it like that,” Taylor said. Asked to expand on that, specifically with his “Jack” position, Taylor offered up a little bit more. “Guys at our position, we’re going to get to the quarterback, we’re going to make a lot of plays,” Taylor replied. “It’s simple. It’s a really good position to be at.”

*Taylor and experience UNC holdover Chris Collins are the top two guys in the new “Jack” position group, that’s the staff’s term for the new outside linebacker position. It is a departure from the “hybrid” OL used in Bateman’s defense. There are some similarities, as college football defenses everywhere are using hybrid-types, but there are clear differences, too. “It’s like a glorified defensive end,” Taylor said. “My job is in coverage, a couple of up-and-unders, really just rushing the passer and just get into an edge. That’s the main responsibility.”

Cedric Gray, Junior ILB