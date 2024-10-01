PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Players Tuesday: Defense | Huzzie & Hester

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
CHAPEL HILL – Riding a two-game losing skid, North Carolina looks to get back on track when unbeaten Pittsburgh visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

As they do every week, Tuesday means some of the Tar Heels are available to discuss themselves, the previous game, and the coming contest.

This week, the two defensive players we met with are tackle Kevin Hester and cornerback Alijah Huzzie.

UNC is 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Pitt is 4-0 and this will be its ACC opener.

Below are videos of their Q&A sessions and some notes about them and from what they had to say:

Alijah Huzzie

Graduate CB / 5-10, 195

*In his second year with the Tar Heels after transferring in from East Tennessee State, Huzzie starts at cornerback after started last season at the star position.

*In his last college season, Huzzie has played 312 snaps and has 15 tackles, 2 PBU, 3 missed tackles, 6 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), and has been targeted 21 times allowing 9 catches for 86 yards with a long of 42.

*In his college career, Huzzie, who was an FCS All-America at ETSU, has played 3,170 snaps with 233 tackles, 70 STOPs, and has been targeted 312 times allowing 190 catches for 2,193 yards, 11 TDs, 36 PBU, and 15 interceptions.

*Among the things Huzzie was asked about and discussed: If he was surprised by the defense’s performance against JMU and in the second half at Duke; why the team missed 20 tackles against the Blue Devils; Huzzie said, “I was pretty embarrassed,” by the JMU game; a heart-to-heart conversation the defense had this week; on his crazy punt return at Duke; and about Pitt’s offense and the challenge of dealing with QB Eli Holstein, their receivers, and overall improved speed.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hWd1NRZ2hZazQwP3NpPTdvQ2FfeVBJUHg1U1l1VTk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kevin Hester

Graduate DL / 6-4, 310

*Hester is in his sixth and final year at UNC.

*This season, he has played 180 snaps and has recorded 17 tackles, 1 sack, 3 pressures, 9 STOPs, and no missed tackles.

*In his career, Hester has played 1,477 snaps with 132 tackles, 3 sacks, 26 pressures, 19 hurries, 8 missed tackles, and 58 STOPs.

*Among the things Hester discussed: What went wrong defensively the last two games; how frustration on that side of the ball can lead to players making mistakes; how Kaimon Rucker can impact the defense when he returns; morale at practice this week; the challenges facing Pitt; and the keys to slowing the Panthers.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19ZVVpYTWNYZi1rP3NpPXdYQ0ZxQ3I0dmZvcEZ1bXI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
