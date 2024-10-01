CHAPEL HILL – Riding a two-game losing skid, North Carolina looks to get back on track when unbeaten Pittsburgh visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff. As they do every week, Tuesday means some of the Tar Heels are available to discuss themselves, the previous game, and the coming contest. This week, the two defensive players we met with are tackle Kevin Hester and cornerback Alijah Huzzie. UNC is 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Pitt is 4-0 and this will be its ACC opener. Below are videos of their Q&A sessions and some notes about them and from what they had to say:

Alijah Huzzie Graduate CB / 5-10, 195 *In his second year with the Tar Heels after transferring in from East Tennessee State, Huzzie starts at cornerback after started last season at the star position. *In his last college season, Huzzie has played 312 snaps and has 15 tackles, 2 PBU, 3 missed tackles, 6 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), and has been targeted 21 times allowing 9 catches for 86 yards with a long of 42. *In his college career, Huzzie, who was an FCS All-America at ETSU, has played 3,170 snaps with 233 tackles, 70 STOPs, and has been targeted 312 times allowing 190 catches for 2,193 yards, 11 TDs, 36 PBU, and 15 interceptions. *Among the things Huzzie was asked about and discussed: If he was surprised by the defense’s performance against JMU and in the second half at Duke; why the team missed 20 tackles against the Blue Devils; Huzzie said, “I was pretty embarrassed,” by the JMU game; a heart-to-heart conversation the defense had this week; on his crazy punt return at Duke; and about Pitt’s offense and the challenge of dealing with QB Eli Holstein, their receivers, and overall improved speed.

Kevin Hester Graduate DL / 6-4, 310 *Hester is in his sixth and final year at UNC. *This season, he has played 180 snaps and has recorded 17 tackles, 1 sack, 3 pressures, 9 STOPs, and no missed tackles. *In his career, Hester has played 1,477 snaps with 132 tackles, 3 sacks, 26 pressures, 19 hurries, 8 missed tackles, and 58 STOPs. *Among the things Hester discussed: What went wrong defensively the last two games; how frustration on that side of the ball can lead to players making mistakes; how Kaimon Rucker can impact the defense when he returns; morale at practice this week; the challenges facing Pitt; and the keys to slowing the Panthers.