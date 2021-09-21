Players Tuesday: Gray, Barnes, Walston & Downs

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evening during football season means several North Carolina players meet with the media to discuss the previous game, the coming contest and opponent, their own games, and other storylines. UNC quarterback Sam Howell is always one of the Tar Heels that meets with the media, and our report about what he had to say is posted separately. The report on what other four players had to say is below. Here are videos of the full Q&A sessions plus some notes and pulled quotes from what Cedric Gray, William Barnes, Garrett Walston, and Josh Downs had to say:

Cedric Gray, Sophomore LB

*Inside linebacker Cedric Gray also got the first start of his college career last Saturday night, so when did he find out and what were his thoughts? "I got the information about Thursday morning,” Gray said. “Coach Tommy Thigpen came up to me and told me, 'Hey, I'm gonna start you this week.' Of course, I was very honored, so I let him know thank you for the opportunity. I'm going to do the best that I can with my ability, and I think I showed that on Saturday."

*Gray is an inch taller and five pounds heavier than Eugene Asante, who had started the first two games this season, though it appears Gray has even more of a size advantage on Asante. What does Gray believe he brings to the field that can help the Heels? "I think I play physical. I play fast,” Gray said. “I got length, so just using my hands keeping blockers off of me. I got a pretty good wingspan, so I can keep them away from me. I heard Coach Bateman talk about I played receiver in high school, so I got pretty good ball skills." Gray said he and Asante split the reps Tuesday morning at practice and he’s uncertain if he will start Saturday night at Georgia Tech.

William Barnes, Junior OL

*William Barnes played a lot in his first two games as a true freshman in 2018, but hadn’t played much since, though his spot in the rotation along UNC’s offensive line has increased over the last year. Barnes got his first start last Saturday night and played 40 snaps in the 59-39 win over Virginia. What has been the key for Barnes in turning the corner and working to earn a spot in the rotation? "It was just getting in the film room, just watching more film on my opponent, and watching film and myself,” he said. “Figure out what it is that I need to do on the field, my opponent as well. But just mostly things critiquing on my work ethic."

*So how was it getting his first start and playing a lot in such a big game? "There was still a little pregame jitters, but after the first play, we started rolling, and it kind of felt like it got easier as I started playing out there,” Barnes said. “I knew the responsibility that I had to do when I got out there this Saturday. "Going through the week, practicing coaches telling me what I need to do. My teammates also helping me like, Jordan Tucker and Marcus McKethan, telling me what I need to do, what I need to stay focused on. Once I was out there, I knew exactly what I needed to do, and there was no fall off."

Garrett Walston, Graduate TE

*Walston has been around UNC since before William Barnes arrived as a ballyhooed 4-star jewel of Carolina’s 2018 signing class. Barnes played quite a bit in his first two games at Cal and ECU, but his time dropped off almost entirely for couple of years. But he got his first start versus UVA, played 40 snaps, and graded out well at 63.7. What has Walston seen from Barnes over the years during this process from 2018 until now? “I love William Barnes. One of the funniest dudes, if not the funniest dude on the team,” Walston said. “I don’t know if you saw some of his touchdown celebrations this past week, but if you go back and look at the highlights, he’s got some unbelievable ones. “But Will has really matured. I think when he first came, I don’t know if he particularly loved the process, but now within the last year-and-a-half, you’ve really seen him grow and be more confident in his ability. He’s a freakishly strong kid, a great athlete, and he’s just having so much more fun with the game. “He was very animated out there this weekend, just had a blast. I think when Will’s having fun is when he’s playing his best football.”

*Georgia Tech’s defense held Clemson to 284 total yards, including just 126 through the air last Saturday. What has Walston seen from the Yellow Jackets defense that could be a challenge for the Tar Heels? "They've shown something similar to what Virginia does,” he said, noting the three-safety look UVA employed. “They got looks where they got the three safeties back there, one of them being like a ghost safety or like the star. Verse Clemson they went to that package with the odd front, with the three safeties, kind of like Virginia started out with us. “The first game they did more work of the even front, so they got they got more complex than last year, so I think that's what they've been doing well."

Josh Downs, Sophomore WR