TarHeelIllustrated - Players Tuesday: Rucker & Kelly

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday mornings are when some of North Carolina’s players are available to the media, and this week sophomore Cam Kelly and true freshman Kaimon Rucker were on tap. Kelly has played in six of UNC’s seven games for a total of 329 defensive snaps and is right under a 60.0 PFF grade and is coming off a 70.5 grade at Duke, so he’s ascending in that respect. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is third on the team with 43 tackles and has two PBUs on the season. He’s been targeted 10 times allowing four receptions and has been credited with 13 STOPs, which are plays regarded as failures by the opposing offense. Rucker has gotten game reps on defense in five of UNC’s seven games, playing 97 snaps so far with a PFF grade of 73.5. He has eight tackles, including one for a loss of yardage, and has four QB hurries and five STOPs. Here are the full interviews along with some notes and pulled quotes from what Kelly and Rucker had to say:



Cam Kelly

*UNC’s injury and attrition issues in the secondary this season have been well documented, and it has forced numerous lineup changes, players roving to other positions at times and Trey Morrison wearing the mantle of most diversified player on the team. So what are Kelly’s thoughts on how the Tar Heels have dealt with losing three players to opt outs, one as a transfer, another to academic ineligibility, and several more to injuries, including starting corners Storm Duck and Kyler McMichael? “We just stuck to the script,” Kelly said. “We came together as a unit, as rude boys, as a DB room, we came together. It’s a very tight-knit group and we didn’t let the odds define us or anything. “Especially with the opt-outs, the injuries, we just took it day by day, kept our head on, kept our head high and focused on every gameplan, focused on every practice and made each other better. And then also made the offense a lot better too as a unit.”

*With all that’s gone on in the secondary, having vociferous leaders helping the group work through everything has been important, and Kelly noted senior Patrice Rene as one of the Hees who has led in many respects. But he also says widespread accountability has been more valuable in the unit moving forward. It’s everyone’s voice, he says. “I can’t just put that on one or two players,” Kelly said. “I think, as a unit, we definitely criticize each other constructively and definitely in the best manner we can just to keep each other going because, no matter what, it’s next man up and we always preach that to each other.”

*Kelly started for the first time in his career last season when the Tar Heels hosted Clemson, but he also suffered a torn ACL that day and was lost for the season. He worked through the summer to get back to where he was fully cleared and has played quite a bit so far. Only seven Tar Heels on defense have played more snaps, so how has Kelly improved now that he’s finally had a long healthy stretch while also playing at the college level? “I’ve definitely gotten more comfortable in the run fits and in the passing game, too,” Kelly said. “Bouncing back was definitely a great thing for me and just the guys in the room, just motivation. Just doing it for the person right next to you and then doing it for the team. “Just keeping my head on and most definitely keeping each other's head on during this time period because everyone knows football’s a tough game, especially with mental, physical approaches and different things. And we’re just dialed in and that helped me dial in as an individual too and (I) definitely became more comfortable and more of a team player in a sense.”



Kaimon Rucker