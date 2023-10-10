CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday during game week means some of North Carolina’s football players are available to the media to field questions about themselves, their position groups, the team, and more. On tap this week, as the No. 12 Tar Heels prepare to host No. 25 Miami on Saturday night, were Myles Murphy, Drake Maye, Marcus Allen, and Willie Lampkin. Below are videos of their Q&A sessions along with some notes about what they discussed:

Myles Murphy, Sr. DL

*Murphy discussed the depth along the defensive line, how it enables them to go full-bore when in the game because they don’t have to pace themselves, and how it has elevated everyone’s play. *He spoke about his performance versus Syracuse (five tackles, one TFL, one QB hurry) being his best this season. *Murphy was banged up for most of last season with a lingering ankle injury. It was so bad for a while he didn’t even practice but still played in games. Murphy said he tried to push through it too much, and it hurt his performance and development. He’s fully healthy now, and senses his game is taking off.

Drake Maye, Soph. QB

*Maye spoke Saturday night about a hardcore workout regimen he does in practice that is as exhausting as anything he has done in sports. It’s a drill Tom Brady and Peyton Manning did previously, and Maye says it’s helped his game a great deal. He says he’s not drifting as much when rolling, as one example. He had some interesting stuff to say about this. The drill is 15 straight minutes. *Maye discussed his improvement in game management, the kind of stuff that shows he’s more NFL ready. An example was a short toss to Omarion Hampton out of the backfield for a safe gain after quickly going through his progression. Maye says that has been a major point of emphasis, and he has made progress there. *Maye now has Tez Walker for game-week preparation, so he spoke quite a bit about that. *In addition, Maye was asked about having more WR options than a year ago, the team starting out 5-0 but Mack Brown telling them their story hasn’t been written yet, and much more.

Marcus Allen, RS Fr. CB

*Allen will deal with the best collection of receivers and athletes he’s faced all season this weekend, so he discussed the challenges in playing Miami’s pass catchers. *Also, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke has had some success against UNC, so Allen described TVD’s game and how he’s preparing to face him. *The Tar Heels are playing tighter coverage than a year ago much of the time because the front is getting more pressure on QBs, who have to get rid of the ball quicker. So, Allen said, they’ve been able to tighten the coverage to defend shorter, quicker tosses.

Willie Lampkin, Jr. OL