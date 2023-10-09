CHAPEL HILL – Newness abounds inside the Smith Center, and with it comes the challenge in developing chemistry that is shared on and off the court. A college basketball season is long and laced with roadblocks, rough spots, and the daily grind of the workload while seeing the same faces and hearing the same voices almost every day for six months. Really, in today’s era, it’s more a ten-month deal. Players are constantly around one another, so it helps if they actually like each other. And then, if they mesh on the court, good things can happen. So, with UNC bringing in seven new players this offseason, five of whom are transfers having played in different programs, Hubert Davis tasked himself whipping this team into shape in just several months. If the early returns mean anything, so far, so good. “A lot of the guys come from different programs, and we have freshmen as well,” senior guard RJ Davis said. “It’s new, but I think the main message for us was to embrace that newness and come together as a team and establish a new culture, a new mindset, because last year is last year.

Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram says the Tar Heels are like "best friends" on and off the court. (Trey Scott/THI)

“And I think we have a new team with a different goal in terms of just trying to get to know each other, and I think the main thing this past summer and this preseason was to get a feel for each other’s games. And so far, the chemistry has been great on and off the court.” Only four scholarship Tar Heels remain from last year’s club that went 20-13 and did not receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament a year after mostly the same group played in the national championship game. It wasn’t always a harmonious locker room. Issues surfaced that exacerbated on-court struggles, which reflected a serious lack of chemistry. As noted, that often goes hand-in-hand. Davis acknowledged the newness was needed, and veteran big man Armando Bacot did as well, noting the new Heels don’t know anything about what happened last season. So, they didn’t carry that through the summer or into the start of practice last month. Thus, the newbies’ experiences have been from May and on, long after the many departures that took place in the spring. And they’re giving everything a big thumbs-up. “We have so much more fun on the court, we’re having fun,” said junior and Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram, who said he watched a lot of film of last year’s team once he committed. “We’re genuinely having fun, we ride or die with each other, like we’re generally best friends.”

Returning, new and old, or new and young, the Heels say they are loaded with cohesivness. (Trey Scott/THI)