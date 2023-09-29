Marshall Pritchett is a noteworthy class of 2025 tight end from Rabun Gap, GA, that could potentially become a big target as a pass-catcher for North Carolina in the near future.

Now trending on the national radar, Pritchett recently earned an offer from Michigan and is drawing interest from Notre Dame, where his father, Wes, played under head coach Lou Holtz as a linebacker.

Despite a recent push from the Wolverines and other major programs, Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown’s program, which was the third school to offer Pritchett early during his recruitment, stands firmly in the mix for the services for Pritchett, a physical, 6-foot-5, 205-pound athlete that plays for Rabun-Gap Nacoochee School.

Pritchett caught up with Tar Heel Illustrated last week to review his latest thoughts on UNC after an unofficial visit, where he witnessed history, the now No. 15 Tar Heels earning victories over both an SEC and Big 10 schools for the first time since 1976 they easily defeated Minnesota, 31-13, on Sept. 16.