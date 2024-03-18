Austin Alexander is a defensive lineman who attends Cooper High School in Union, KY, who is trending favorably towards position coach Ted Monachino and North Carolina for the upcoming Class of 2025 cycle.

The 4-star who is ranked No. 2 in his state and No. 19 nationally at the position. Landing him would be a major pickup for the Tar Heels, as they work to build their defense of the future. Alexander lists offers from Power 4 programs such as Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

He also has 14 other Division 1 offers and interest from UNC blueblood conference rivals like Clemson and Florida State, and national powers Alabama, and Ohio State. Alexander said that the Tar Heels stand highly for several reasons, which THI spoke about with him in detail. Here is our conversation with him: