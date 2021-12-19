Points In The Paint Allowed Is A Major Issue For Tar Heels

LAS VEGAS – It appeared as if North Carolina’s troubles keeping opponents from scoring bunches of points in the paint had become a non-issue since a disappointing trip to Connecticut a month ago.

That weekend, at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun, the Tar Heels allowed Purdue and Tennessee a combined 96 points in the paint, both games resulting in UNC losses. Most discouraging of those two performances were the 54 points the perimeter-driven Volunteers scored.

Drives, feeds, and shots at the rim were the norm for Tennessee that day, which was the same recipe Kentucky Coach John Calipari used as his team carved up a Carolina defense that had zero answers for anything the Wildcats did.

The result: UK 98, UNC 69.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. At least with respect to the three NCAA Tournament teams that Tar Heels have played.

And Saturday versus Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena was by far UNC’s worst effort and performance. It wasn’t just the Wildcats dumping the ball into the post, turning and scoring over the Heels. There was certainly some of that, but it was more UK’s effectiveness driving the ball at Carolina, often leading to layups and dunks (20 combined for UK), short jumpers, and missed shots with well-positioned Cats grabbing the misses and putting the ball back into the cylinder.

“I'll say going into the game we knew that's what they were going to do,” UNC junior forward Armando Bacot said about Kentucky’s intent on driving the ball right at them. “They did everything that the coaches told us they would do, we just didn't execute the game plan.”

Sophomore guard RJ Davis couldn’t help but echo those thoughts.

“Totally agree,” he said. “We knew coming in a couple players like to drive, and it just came down to toughness and executing, and we just didn't do that today.”

One reason Kentucky was hellbent on taking the ball right to the Tar Heels was because of what Calipari saw on tape from the Tennessee game.



