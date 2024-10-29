Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

CHAPEL HILL – Good thing for Jahvaree Ritzie that Amare Campbell channeled his Pop Warner football days this past Saturday in North Carolina’s win at Virginia.

It was a moment in time that will remain with Ritzie for the remainder of his life, and one of the landmark ones during his career as a Tar Heel.

Late in the third quarter of UNC’s 41-14 victory, Ritzie tipped a pass by UVA’s Anthony Colandrea before corralling it into his hands. The athlete defensive lineman then headed up field with seemingly a mile in front of him.

He stiff-armed Colandrea and after passing midfield, another Cavalier was about to hit Ritzie when Campbell spring forward into the 310-pounder with a textbook block clearly the way for Ritzie to complete an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown.

A memorable TD courtesy of a day gone by.

“Playing Pop Warner, I always played fullback,” Campbell explained. “So one of my closest friends, we would switch between fullback and running back. So, I love lead blocking and going and just hit somebody help my teammate, help my brother score. So, that’s kind of what I got in my mind when I saw the lineman try to tackle Ritzie.”

A textbook block and a pleasurable watch in film room.

“It was fun,” he said. “I knew as soon as I had hit him; he fell and I knew Ritzie was gone. It was definitely a great feeling.”

Campbell may have been predisposed to being in position to make that block because he actually blitzed on the play, which partly forced Colandrea to get rid of the ball so quickly. As a result, Campbell quickly headed up field starting from UVA’s backfield.

“I was on a puncture and I saw him throw the ball,” Campbell described. “I got my hands up and I almost tipped it. I was on a blitz and got my hands up and I saw Jahvaree tip it and him catch it and him running, and I’m like, ‘he’s about to get tackled by the quarterback.

“Then he broke that tackle, and I was like, ‘hold on, I’ve got to speed up (and) go catch up,’ so I can make sure he takes it to the crib.”

It goes without saying, Campbell earned a helmet sticker for the play.

He has many more stickers on his helmet, too. Campbell is third on the team with 50 tackles, including 7 TFLs and 4 sacks. He also has 2 PBUs, 4 QB hurries, and a forced fumble.

A native of Manassas, VA, not far from Washington, DC, Campbell flashed a “VA” sign after the score. He knows some of the Virginia players having played a couple in high school.

We spoke with Campbell on Tuesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center about his block and much more. Below is video of our Q&A session along with some notes about what else he discussed:



