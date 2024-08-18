PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Porter on Why Hampton is so Good, 'Bullet' Gause, What Barlow adds and More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1R4Sklvd3ZrU0RZP3NpPXVJdnhXRUdQdHBiNC1oZC0/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s running back room includes perhaps the top player at that position in the nation in Omarion Hampton. But there’s more to Larry Porter’s group than just the returning All-America.

Porter met with the media following UNC’s scrimmage Saturday that closed out fall camp to discuss his running back room. Many of the questions were about Hampton, but quite a few were about the other Tar Heels that may see the field.

Above is video of Porter’s Q&A session, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:


*Omarion Hampton was first-team All-ACC last season and made most All-America teams. He ran for 1,504 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns. Porter was asked what sticks out to him about the way Hampton plays.

“He’s fluid, he’s athletic, good ball skills, good feet. I think he’s a caring teammate. He’s worked his butt off since he’s been here, he’s improved, and we’re excited to have him.”

*When recruiting Omarion Hampton, Porter said he could see an NFL future in him, and that’s what made the difference in UNC going full throttle after him.

“It came down to Omarion and another young man, and I was talking to Coach Brown, and I just told him I think difference between him and Omarion is Omarion is an NFL running back, the other kid is more a system running back.”

*Mack Brown has said multiple times since practice started that a healthy Caleb Hood is a very good player, but the issue is he hasn’t had sustained good health during his time at UNC. So, in Porter’s eyes, what does a healthy Caleb Hood for 12 games look like for the Tar Heels?

“He would be someone we would be excited to have. A healthy Caleb Hood help you beat Duke, help you beat Wake, help you beat Miami. So, he’s had some experience in helping us win games around here. If we can keep him healthy, he can definitely help us.”

*USC transfer Darwin Barlow has one season left, and with last season not going like he expected, Barlow had a tough time working through it. And now that he’s at UNC, Barlow said two weeks ago he is having a great time at UNC and feels like a weight was lifted. Porter discussed that and where Barlow is now in his Carolina process.

“The first thing you have to figure out is why, why wasn’t he as successful as I would maybe think he could be. And then once you can figure that out, you try to embrace that and bring that out of him.

“But also, there’s a standard here in our running back room that he has to embrace as well. And I think both have kind of come together and meshed. And now you’re starting to begin to see what he’s truly capable of.”

*The general belief is UNC will be more ball-control and run-oriented on offense this season with Drake Maye gone and Hampton back. The staff has made clear they want to run the ball conventionally and do it a lot, but they have in past years, too. UNC has had a thousand-yard rusher in four of Brown’s five seasons back, with two hitting the mark in 2020, and a second almost doing it the season before.

So yes, the Heels will be run-oriented, but there’s an understanding that defenses will be prepared for that approach.

“For one, everyone is aware of Omarion and his talents. So, I think there will be a concerted effort to try to minimize that. So, I still think offensively, we have to have some sort of balance to keep defenses off balance and put ourselves in the best position to best utilize Omarion as well as some of the other guys in that room to help our offense be successful.”

*When we spoke with Hampton last month at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, he said he wants to rush for 2,000 yards and strongly believes it can happen. Porter was asked if he’d heard about Hampton’s remarks.

“I heard that, and I embrace the aggressive thoughts about him. So, if it’s not 2,000 and it’s 1,700, I think we all will be okay with that. (laughter)”

*Hampton got around 20 snaps (out of 80) in the scrimmage Saturday, Porter said, so how did the rotation play out behind him?

“Then I tried to balance it out to where Bullet (Davion Gause) and Barlow got anywhere from 15-to-20 apiece, and then the other guys kind of got the rest.”

*Gause is a true freshman who played well in the spring, and from all accounts, will be in the rotation next week at Minnesota.

“Bullet has done a phenomenal job. Being as young as he is, and to be as mature as he is, and as sharp and smart as he is, and to have a fall camp to where he really didn’t experience many bad days, and he didn’t hit a wall is pretty impressive.”

*Gause told us in January he was especially proud of his ability to pass block, citing his high school’s pass-heavy offense as why he had so much experience with it. UNC Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey said last week Gause might be Carolina’s best pass-blocking running back. Porter discussed how rare it is a freshman RB can pass pro so well.

“It’s extremely rare and he is good. By the same token, throughout high school, he was put in a position to where he had to block defensive ends, but not just defensive ends, you’ve got guys that were going to Florida State, Miami, and Florida, all these national programs. And he had to fit up on them every single week. So, when he got here, that was not new to him.”


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3BvcnRlci1vbi13aHktaGFtcHRvbi1pcy1zby1nb29k LWJ1bGxldC1nYXVzZS13aGF0LWJhcmxvdy1hZGRzLWFuZC1tb3JlIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZu b3J0aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcG9ydGVyLW9uLXdo eS1oYW1wdG9uLWlzLXNvLWdvb2QtYnVsbGV0LWdhdXNlLXdoYXQtYmFybG93 LWFkZHMtYW5kLW1vcmUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEyNiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=