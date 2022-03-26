Postgame Presser: North Carolina Defeats UCLA

PHILADELPHIA, PA - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and the five Tar Heel starters met with the media after their team's 73-66 win over UCLA in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love, who scored 30 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 14 point and 15 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 13 points while RJ Davis added 12 points.

UNC improves to 27-9 and will face No.15 Saint Peter’s (22-11) in the NCAA East Regional Final on Sunday.