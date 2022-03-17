Postgame Pressers: North Carolina Defeats Marquette

FORT WORTH, TX - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, center Armando Bacot, forwards Brady Manek and Leaky Black, and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis met with the media after their team's 95-63 win over Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Manek’s double-double of 28 points and 11rebounds. Bacot also had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Love added 23 points. Puff Johnson scored 11 points. Davis dished out 12 assists.

UNC improves to 25-9 and will face No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday. Time to be determined late.