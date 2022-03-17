 TarHeelIllustrated - Postgame Pressers: North Carolina Defeats Marquette
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 19:07:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Postgame Pressers: North Carolina Defeats Marquette

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

FORT WORTH, TX - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, center Armando Bacot, forwards Brady Manek and Leaky Black, and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis met with the media after their team's 95-63 win over Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Manek’s double-double of 28 points and 11rebounds. Bacot also had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Love added 23 points. Puff Johnson scored 11 points. Davis dished out 12 assists.

UNC improves to 25-9 and will face No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday. Time to be determined late.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************

RJ DAVIS

LEAKY BLACK

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}