TarHeelIllustrated - Postponement Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

With North Carolina’s game versus Miami for Monday night postponed, what does this mean for the Tar Heels moving forward? The UNC student paper, Daily Tar Heel, released a video Monday morning of Tar Heels basketball players Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot “partying” with fellow students late Saturday night following Carolina’s 91-87 victory at Duke. Later Monday afternoon, the Raleigh News & Observer reported UNC was testing the players and head coach Roy Williams would make a statement following the Miami game, which was set to tip off at 7 pm. The ACC, however, released a statement at 5 pm noting the game had been postponed, with reports circulating Miami was uncomfortable playing the game because Sharpe and Bacot had not been ruled out. Furthermore, UNC practiced Sunday, which could have compromised the other players on the team. As for UNC moving forward, as of when this piece was written, no decisions have been made or revealed. This makes two home games for the Tar Heels that may not be made up. A game versus Clemson at the Smith Center in January likely will not be made up, and now this contest versus the Hurricanes.

The reason that the Miami-UNC game has been postponed is because a video surfaced after the Tar Heels win over Duke in which Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot were partying without masks, source told @Stadium. Miami wasn’t comfortable playing the game. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 8, 2021

UNC’s next game is slated for Saturday at Virginia and Miami doesn’t play again until Sunday at Notre Dame. Conceivably, the Tar Heels and Hurricanes could play later this week, but that depends on how the ACC and two schools handle this, and then they must agree to playing. In November, the league updated its requirements, but also added this, which might be where the situations involving Bacot and Sharpe, and perhaps the rest of the team, fit in: “While in season, any team member who leaves the institution for more than three days (ex. NCAA-mandated holiday break), must quarantine for 24 hours upon return to campus. During quarantine, team members will be tested with a molecular (PCR) test and may return to practice if, and when, the result is negative. In addition, team members must record a second negative test (either PCR or antigen) prior to the first competition following the break.” However, since there is no knowledge the two Tar Heels were in contact with anyone who is positive, and there appears to be no precedent set for a case such as this, erring on the side of caution has been the norm in the ACC, so it’s possible the Tar Heels will be forced to quarantine for the duration of the incubation period.