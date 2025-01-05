Prairie View A&M OL William Boone Transfers to UNC

North Carolina has added its first transfer since the turning of the calendar, as Prairie View A&M offensive lineman William Boone has signed with the Tar Heels, per his agent Austin Pfenninger of JL Sports.

Boone played one season at Prairie View A&M, appearing in 11 games for the FCS program. He logged 782 snaps, a majority of which came at right tackle, allowing 11 quarterback hurries and zero sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 340 pound lineman recorded a PFF grade 69, including a pass blocking grade of 78.

Boone spent a season at both Kilgore College and New Mexico Military Institute before joining the Division I ranks prior to the 2024 season.

After entering the transfer portal on Dec. 20, Boone took visits to San Diego State, Colorado, and North Carolina.

Boone, who has two years of eligibility remaining, becomes the fourth offensive line transfer for Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, joining Christo Kelly (Holy Cross), Chad Lindberg (Rice), Miles McVay (Alabama).

UNC now possesses the No. 44 overall transfer class and the No. 9 transfer class in the ACC.