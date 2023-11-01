CHAPEL HILL – When Tez Walker was laying on the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium late Saturday night, moving very little, and appearing unable to get up on his own power, his teammates were highly concerned.

Some were scared. Some were stunned. And some prayed.

“Any brother that goes down on the field and doesn’t get up immediately, that hurts you as a person,” senior jack Kaimon Rucker said. “Because not only is a teammate down, that’s your brother down, that’s the person that you care about is down.”

With North Carolina trailing Georgia Tech, 46-42, and a bit more than three minutes remaining, it faced a third-and-17 from its own 40-yard-line. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye dropped back to pass and fired a dart at Walker, who was moving right-to-left.

The speedy wide receiver caught the ball in stride at the Yellow Jackets’ 33, but was hammered at an odd angle from behind by safety Ahmari Harvey, knocking the ball loose. As a Tech player fell on it, Walker crashed to the ground.

The home crowd roared in approval, but Walker didn’t move. And quickly, UNC’s trainers ran onto the field to assist the well-known Kent State transfer. Some of his teammates moved toward him, for a while surrounding him from a short distance. UNC Coach Mack Brown attended to Walker after a few minutes, too.