CHAPEL HILL – As No. 24 North Carolina prepares to face Clemson in the ACC championship game, four Tar Heels were made available to the media Tuesday evening at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about a variety of things. Among the topics were how the team finished the season, losing consecutive games at home, the mood around the program this week, some individual things about performance, playing the Tigers, and about what winning the school’s first ACC football title in 42 years would mean. UNC is 9-3 and finished league play at 6-2 and as the Coastal Division champions. Clemson is 10-2 and was 8-0 in winning the Atlantic Division. Below are videos of interviews with LB Cedric Gray and DE/Jack Kaimon Rucker along with a few notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Cedric Gray, LB

*Gray learned just moments before his interview began that he was named first-team All-ACC. He was obviously quite happy. “It makes me feel good,” Gray said. “It was a little bit of a personal goal with me before the year, so achieving that is definitely very exciting. I’m very glad to be a part of that club of people. It’s definitely an honor I’m extremely happy about.” *In all, 11 Tar Heels made the All-ACC team on some level. Gray says it indicates there is a great deal of talent in the program. “It shows a lot,” Gray said. “I think we do have a very talented team anywhere you look on both sides of the ball on any kind of position. And I think that shows with 11 players on that team. It definitely shows how hard our guys have worked, not just during the offseason, but throughout the year to continue to get better.” *UNC lost its last two regular season games after starting the campaign 9-1 and riding a six-game win streak. Some of the Heels believe having a conference championship to play for this weekend has made it much easier cutting the cord to how they closed the regular season. Gray agrees. “It’s definitely something I’ll probably say, I was telling the guys, ‘That left a sour taste in our mouths but look at the big opportunity we have in front of us, it’s a huge opportunity; ACC championship game versus a very good team like Clemson. “Winning that one would mean a lot for this program; this program hasn’t had one in a long time. So, we have a very, very big opportunity in front of us. Everybody is exciting and focused in on that.”

Kaimon Rucker, DE/Jack