TarHeelIllustrated - Pre-Camp Message Carrying More Variables Than Usual

Typically, a college football player will hear about his team’s season-opening opponent on a daily basis during the blistering heat of July workouts in preparation for the start of fall camp that commences every year in early August. It serves as a form of motivation to get up one more bench rep, dig a little harder to finish strong on the last sprint of that day, or to simply get out into the sun and work after waking up with heavy legs and a cloudy focus. It’s fuel and it’s necessary. Coaches also use it as a measuring stick: 80 days until UCF; 60 says until UCF; “Keep pushing, because you know UCF is…” and so on. That message is a tougher pitch these days given the COVID-19 climate affecting literally every facet of American society. The narrow focus that has met each previous July includes a lot of company these days. Social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, warnings about going places and with whom the players spend time with outside of football are harped on much more by North Carolina’s coaches than anything about the Tar Heels’ first scheduled opponent for this coming season. At Central Florida in Orlando on Sept. 4 is still on, for now, and the Heels are preparing for the Knights, but complicating the players’ thinking is the obvious question if they will even play the game. Or a season. So that message requires some balancing by UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff.



If Myles Wolfok and the Tar Heels are having fun well into fall camp, a season is on the horizon. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“What we’ve tried to do is be very transparent with them and overcommunicate,” Brown said Tuesday during a Zoom Q&A session with the media. “So, any time I have some information, I go to our staff immediately and then I go to our players immediately. And we’ve tried even earlier in the process educate parents, and until we have more information we can’t do that. “But we’ve just tried to tell them, we’re planning on playing our regular season as of now, that’s all we’ve been told. ‘So do the best job that you can do to prepare like you would normally prepare for us to start on Aug. 6.’” August 6 is when the Tar Heels are slated to begin fall camp, though they are now into the second phase of the NCAA-approved six-week return that includes 20 hours a week coached and monitored by the staff. Further convoluting matters is that some Tar Heels recently tested positive for COVID-19 and all football-related activities were shut down at-least for a week July 8. The Heels returned to practice July 16 and have not reported any positives since. Brown said by the end of this week, the team should be nearly at 100 percent. So juggling the football mentality of getting guys ready for battle while also easing concerns they may have about essentially opting out of the season for fear of the virus is a delicate one, but it’s being pushed daily by the staff.

Brown during Tuesday's zoom session. (THI)