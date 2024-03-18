CHAPEL HILL – With spring football practicing starting for North Carolina on Tuesday morning, Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center.

Brown offered some program updates, including recent staff additions, spring position battles, team injury news for the spring, and two decisions by Tar Heels no longer a part of the team. Brown also fielded questions about a variety of topics regarding the quarterback battle, having so many new players in the program, some new rules, and much more.

*Nolan McConnell, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Stafford, VA, is retiring from football and will not compete anymore.

*D.J. Geth, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman and son of former UNC basketball player and 1993 national champion Ed Geth, has informed the program he will enter the transfer portal when it opens April 16. So, he will not participate this spring.

*Injured players not participating this spring: WR Gavin Blackwell (upper body); TE John Copenhaver (lower); WR J.J. Jones (lower); TE Timothy Lawson (lower); RB Jordan Louie (upper); TE Bryson Nesbit (lower); and TE Julien Randolph (lower).

*Among staff additions Brown announced:

-Previously announced, Brian Simmons is replacing Darrell Moody as Senior Advisor to the Head Coach/Pro Liaison.

“Brian’s done everything the players want to do,” Brown said.

-Jimmy Lindsey will man the role that opened up when Ted Monachino moved to defensive line coach. He is an analyst after serving as LSU DL coach last season. He has coached at South Carolina, Illinois, Penn State, and has spent time in the NFL.

-Tyrone McKenzie has come in as a defensive analyst. He played five years in the NFL, has six years of NFL coaching experience, and has spent time at Michigan State, Iowa State, and South Florida. He will work with inside and outside linebackers.

-Eric Mele has been hired as a special teams analyst. He spent 13 years as special teams coordinator at Washington State and Mississippi State. He also coached running backs at both schools

-Kyle Fuller has been added as an offensive graduate assistant. He played for Randy Clements at Baylor and spent seven seasons in the NFL. He is just starting his coaching career.

-Sam Monachino, Ted’s son, has been hired as an offensive quality control to work with quarterbacks. He was a graduate assistant last season at Incarnate Word. He went to school at Whittenburg University.

*Brown says the NCAA is one step closer to approving on-field coaching access to all staff members, including analysts.

“There is a rule that has been approved by the oversight committee that these guys can all coach again on the field in practice and in games. It has to be approved by the NCAA Division One Council.”

*Some of the spring football storylines Brown is watching for:

-“Great competition” at QB where Max Johnson will battle Conner Harrell. No decision on the starter will be made until August.

-Other positions, as Brown mentioned: Safety, corner, running back (looking for backup to Omarion Hampton), and at wide receiver.

“Lot of great young wide receivers that will be fun to watch tomorrow,” Brown said.

He also noted that with DeAndre Boykins back, Alijah Huzzie will move back to his more natural corner spot.

-Offensive line depth chart will be interesting. Only Willie Lampkin returns as a starter.

-Growth of the defensive line.

-Sophomore Amare Campbell is stepping into Cedric Gray’s spot. There is no competition with him for that spot.

*Kaleb Cost played a ton in the bowl game, but is also on the UNC baseball team. He is with baseball now, and given there is a 20-hour-a-week rule for athletes to participate in their sports, there isn’t much time for football.

*Brown said of the 80 players in pads Tuesday, 30 are brand new.



