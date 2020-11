North Carolina hosts Wake Forest on Saturday, so it’s time for our weekly Preview Pod, as THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones peel away some layers looking ahead to this game. Plus we have our regular Deana’s Dandies feature and speak with Wake Forest writer John Dell from the Winston-Salem Journal/Greensboro News & Record.

*Video produced by Jacob Turner.