Pro Day Observations, ISO Videos, & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its Pro Day on Monday morning at the Bill Koman Practice Complex, with the feature performer quarterback Sam Howell, who is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft next month. In addition to Howell, other former Tar Heels working out in front of NFL personnel were linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, kicker Grayson Atkins, running back Ty Chandler, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, defensive back Kyler McMichael, defensive back Patrice Rene, offensive lineman Jordan Tucker, defensive end Tomon Fox, tight end Garrett Walston, and defensive back Myles Wolfolk would all participate in the event. Rene transferred last offseason to Rutgers and Wolfolk transferred to Bowie State. Several Tar Heels participated in the NFL Combine, so this was a chance for them to again showcase their skills, but also an opportunity for other players to get in front of noteworthy people from NFL teams. The NFL held its annual owner's meetings on the same day as UNC's Pro Day, making many coaches and general managers unavailable to attend the event. However, all 32 NFL teams were represented by scouts. THI was on hand to take notes and make observations from Monday's Pro Day:

Sam Howell, QB

Quarterback Sam Howell was the main attraction for scouts and media members. One NFL scout told THI that he compared Howell to Baker Mayfield from a physical standpoint but noted he believes Howell is further along mentally and more athletic than Mayfield. Howell did not participate in any athletic testing but showed why he owns almost every significant quarterback record in UNC history. Howell showed Monday that there is no throw he can't make, showing off his combination of ball velocity and accuracy. There were unofficially two incompletions during the signal-caller throwing session in 66 attempts.

Ty Chandler, RB

Ty Chandler, who is 5-foot-11, started all 13 games for UNC as a graduate transfer from Tennessee. The second-team All-ACC honoree rushed for 1,092 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, both career highs. Monday morning, Chandler showed off his skill set, catching passes from Sam Howell. Chandler impressed scouts with his ability to make every catch only using his hands and not pinning the ball against his body. Chandler did not run the 40-yard dash but proved he had plenty of speed at the combine clocking a 4.45 second time.

Joshua Ezeudu, OL

Joshua Ezudu leaves UNC with 36 career appearances, including 28 starts. Ezeudu was impressive with his broad frame and athleticism. One scout told THI that he was impressed with the fluidity of Ezeudu's hips. Ezeudu didn't run the 40-yard dash Monday but did clock a time of 5.19 at the combine in Indianapolis, along with a 28.5 standing vertical jump. According to NFL.com, Ezeudu earned a draft grade of 6.13, meaning he is projected as a backup in the NFL with the potential to develop into a starter.

Jeremiah Gemmel, LB

Jeremiah Gemmel finishes his UNC career with 238 tackles, including 20 for a loss, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions. One scout described Jeremiah Gemmel as a "film junkie." Gemmel's willingness to get in the film room, combined with his instincts, has scouts thinking he could be a contributing member of a 52-man NFL roster. Gemmel did not participate in the 40-yard dash on Monday, nor did he participate in the event at the NFL combine.

Marcus McKethan, OL

Marcus Mckethan was the most imposing figure at Monday's event. The almost 6-foot-7, 341-pounder will provide an NFL team with elite size at the guard position. Mckethan has made 43 appearances in a UNC uniform, including 37 starts. According to NFL.com, Mckethan earned a draft prospect grade of 5.97, meaning he is likely to start his career off as a backup but could potentially develop into a starter.

Tomon Fox, OLB/DE

Tomon Fox's career at UNC wraps up with him with 29.5 sacks. The Georgia native led UNC in sacks, with 8.5 ranking him fifth in the ACC last season. Fox is not projected to be taken in the 2022 NFL Draft according to mock drafts. But scouts expect him to get his chance as an undrafted free agent.

Garrett Walston, TE

Garret Walston is currently not projected to be drafted in next month's draft. However, during Monday's Pro Day, the former Tar Heel tight end showed sure hands and good blocking technique. His ability should be enough for an invitation to a training camp where he has a chance to make a roster.

Kyler McMichael, CB

Kyler McMichael possesses good size for a corner who can move well. According to scouts, his size and strength make him an effective man-to-man cover corner, it was also noted that his size for the position helps him jam receivers coming off the line of scrimmage. McMichael has appeared in 21 games, including 17 starts during his time with the Tar Heels.

