North Carolina has three games remaining in the regular season before heading to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament. How the Tar Heels perform over these next few weeks will determine if they make the NCAA Tournament or not.

So, we decided to get our staffers’ takes on how they think Hubert Davis’ team will close out the season and where they will sit on Selection Sunday.

UNC’s final three regular season games are at NC State this Saturday, versus Syracuse at home Monday night, and at Duke on March 5. The ACC Tournament begins March 8 at Barclay’s Center.

Here are our picks: