North Carolina begins play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:30 PM versus Marquette at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

The No. 9 seed in the East Region, UNC faces the ninth-seeded Golden Eagles with the winner likely taking on No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday.

If UNC advances to the Sweet 16, it would play either No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 St. Mary’s, No. 12 Wyoming/No. 12 Indiana First Four winner, or No. 13 Akron.