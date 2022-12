Even though we are halfway between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there are still an abundance of high school tournaments taking place across the country as well. Of course, local play through the week is hot and heavy as well.

Some of the North Carolina Tar Heel prospects were playing in high-level events in venues such as Phoenix, New York City, Charlotte, Memphis, and Springfield, MO.



Here is another weekly review of how those players with UNC offers performed during a busy week: