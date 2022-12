Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the country huge high school tournaments were being played. There are few bigger than the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, FL.

Several North Carolina Tar Heel prospects were on hand as well as The Bash in Columbia, SC, and Hoopfest Paradise in the Bahamas. Besides those events local play is now hot and heavy in all 50 states. So there is a lot to catch up on from the past week for UNC recruiting buffs.