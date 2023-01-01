The final week of the year is a gold mine for high school basketball fans everywhere. If you are one of those who follow past the local level and religiously track recruiting, then this past week was as good as it gets.

Some of the top events in the country took place, and North Carolina Tar Heel recruits were heavily involved in places like the Bronx, Chicago, Delaware, South Carolina, and close by in Raleigh.



It was also a huge week for Tar Heel fans their team picked up a commitment from five-star guard junior guard, Elliot Cadeau on Wednesday, then got to keep up with two of his games immediately after that.