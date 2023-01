With the progression of social media and ways to watch games, high-level high school basketball tournaments have become more and more plentiful. With that in mind there isn't a bigger weekend than this one that coincides with Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday.

Two huge events took place at two different Springfield's: The Spalding Hoophall Classic at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts which was televised on ESPNU, and the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Missouri. There was also plenty of conference play going on in the state of North Carolina.

The events were full of high school heavyweights and blue chip recruits who have either been signed or have been offered by North Carolina . Every future Tar Heel in the 2023 class were on hand over the holiday weekend. We also got a nice sample size of several more recruits in the 2024 class that UNC fans have already become familiar with.