Prospect Review: Hoophall West and More

2025 rolled in with a couple of big tournaments to be played on the other side of the country. None were bigger anywhere in the United States than the Hoophall West event in Phoenix.

Derek Dixon, Tyran Stokes, and Miikka Muurinen were prominent figures in the desert while Jordan Smith returned home to Washington D.C.

Some players were are used to seeing like Caleb Wilson and Cameron Holmes had the week off. Two new players who just got offers from the Tar Heels, Deron Rippey Jr, and Anthony Thompson, will both resume play next week. Isaiah Denis is still out due to an injured hand, and Caleb Holt hopes to return to action next Tuesday after battling the flu.

There is still plenty to discuss in this week's Prospect Review.

