Prospect Review: It's That Time of the Year

As I write this there are a dozen more days left in February. In many of the areas across the country that house North Carolina Tar Heel recruits it means tournament time. The places where it has not happened yet like the DMV, the postseason is still just around he corner.

Nobody has gone home for the year yet. In fact, the type of players that Mark Pope is recruiting are the ones that can put a team on their respective backs to a gold ball.

That is exactly what many of these players are beginning to do in today's Prospect Review.