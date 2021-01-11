In a typical basketball season, January would see the height of high school activity. COVID has changed that. While some states have been wide open since November, others are just beginning play this month, while even more have yet to begin and may not play at all.

The state of North Carolina began public school play last week, and there was good and bad news with D'Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles. IMG Academy returned to play with a packed schedule and a higher one in Kansas, while neither Nebraska nor some North Carolina independent schools have not slowed down one iota.

Obviously, not every player who has a North Carolina offer has been in action, but a few have and they have been building their resumes. Here is the latest scoop on how Tar Heel prospects have fared:





