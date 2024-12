The Thanksgiving week is a big one in the high school basketball world. While others are stuffing themselves on turkey, hoops geeks are getting their fill watching some of the best teenage players and teams in the country.

This year was no different. From Atlanta, to Utah, to Las Vegas some of the top high school invitationals were in full swing. That meant we got to see Isaiah Denis, A.J. Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, Caleb Holt, and Miikka Muurinen against some very stiff competition.