Although local high school play is going hot and heavy across the country, there can be a lull of action among national powerhouses. That has been somewhat true after the Hoophall Classic concluded two weeks ago.

There was a strong event at Montverde Academy over the weekend, and Overtime Elite has been going as strong as ever. Most other play is of the old fashioned variety of district and region action.

But if there is time for play, there is still time for some big showings from some very familiar names.