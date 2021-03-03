March is like Christmas for basketball fans with tournament action moving to the forefront in both high school and college play. But this season is different. The stage of one's prep campaign may depend on which state that individual resides.

Post season's and playoffs are in full throttle in some states and on the horizon in others. Both of North Carolina's 2021 signees unfortunately went home last week, but others who hold offers in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes are in the midst of tournament play

In today's prospect review we look at the most recent player and team results in their respective post seasons.