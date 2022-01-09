In the past few weeks, we have brought you the results from big weeks in action as far as quantity of games and prospects goes. We have had several huge weeks of major high school tournaments.

This past week featured monster performances by future Tar Heels and current recruits. Forty-point scoring outings seemed to fall like rain, and the rare triple-double also reared its head.

Here is a closer look some memorable games that will be remembered for a long time: