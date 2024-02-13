THI recently spoke with Sellars to talk all things Carolina. Here is all he had to say about the Tar Heels:

“It was amazing getting that offer from Carolina, you know. It’s one of my dream schools,” he said.

But UNC may have an advantage out of the gate early.

Since Carolina broke the big news to Sellars, his recruitment has continued to trend, the pass-catcher displaying Division 1 size as only a junior earning offers from Florida and West Virginia of the Power 4 on Jan. 26 and Jan. 30.

The Tar Heels delivered the news to the instate product in special format, with Hall of Famer Mack Brown, wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway, and other assistants on staff making the short trip down the road to Charlotte to pay Sellars a visit on campus.

North Carolina recently offered him Jan. 24, joining Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Marshall, NC State, and Virginia Tech in the race for his services.

THI: What is your big reaction to the offer from Carolina?

SELLARS: “I’ve known Coach Galloway for a while now, so it was just amazing. I was really excited.”

THI: How does it feel to earn the big, instate offer from UNC, and what do you think about the potential of playing alongside guys like No. 1 overall Class of 2025 recruit David Sanders Jr., along with fellow offensive lineman from the Class of 2026, Leo Delaney, just up the road in Chapel Hill?

SELLARS: “It feels good. Just knowing that I can stay home and having that option with Leo right now is good. Building that relationship with my right tackle is great, and maybe we could go to (Carolina) together.”

THI: What are your thoughts on Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown?

SELLARS: “Coach Brown is amazing, just a great role model and a great leader. I’ve been looking up to him ever since my first visit.”

THI: What attracts you about the program culture that Brown is building at Carolina?

SELLARS: “(UNC) is so welcoming and so kind. As soon as I walked in there, (Director of Recruiting Strategy) Molly Jacoby and the recruiting managers treated me so well. Pretty much, I love the culture over there.”

THI: What are your thoughts on wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway as a person off the field?

SELLARS: “He’s amazing off the field. (He’s) is like family to me. I see him after games, and we get to talk. He tells me how I can improve my game. He’s another coach that I can rely on.”

THI: How do you personally feel you would fit into offensive coordinator Chip Lindsay’s high-flying, spread balanced attack at Carolina with your Power 4 size and skillset in a system that has produced multiple quarterbacks and wide receivers that have played on Sundays?

SELLARS: “I believe that it’s my length and speed. I’m a fast guy, and I have the length. I have good hand-eye coordination, and I can catch the ball. I can get open.”

THI: When do you plan to return to campus for a visit?

SELLARS: “In February, I will be there for sure."

THI: How was your conversation with head coach Mack Brown when he came to visit you on campus at Providence Day?

SELLARS: “I got to meet him for the first time. During our conversation, he just said, ‘I like you as a player, and I like the way you carry yourself off the field.’ And then, (Brown) was like, ‘I have a surprise for you.’ And then he called Jordan Shipp, and he gave me news of the offer. So that was pretty special. Knowing that my brother gave me that opportunity was special. It was amazing knowing that I have the chance to play with him again.”

THI: Considering the big offer from Carolina early, your teammates being recruited by the Tar Heels, and your positive early relationships with Lonnie Galloway and Mack Brown, where would you say UNC stands early in your recruitment?

SELLARS: “All of the schools are at the top of my recruitment, but Carolina is definitely special, especially knowing that my brother, Jordan Shipp, is up there. I love the Tar Heels. They are amazing. I’m looking forward to the recruiting process with them for the next few years.”